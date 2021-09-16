New LASU VC: Lagos Indigenes Cry Out Over ‘Marginalisation’

Omo Pataki, a group of Lagos indigenes, has accused Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of marginalisation over the appointment of Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, wife of the Lagos State Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tunji Bello, as the new Vice Chancellor of the Lagos State University (LASU).

She is the ninth and the second female to occupy the post in the institution.

A professor of Physiology, she had served as Acting Vice-Chancellor before her appointment.

But Omo Eko Pataki accused the governor of ignoring Lagos indigenes, who according to them, should be beneficiaries of such appointments but expressed sadness that the “Lagos State government’s one size fits all policy of marginalisation of indigenes is pushing the natives further into an enclave of sheer servitude.”

A statement by Major General Tajudeen Olanrewaju (retd), a trustee of Omo Eko Pataki, said the group would never be threatened into silence, noting that they would continue to defend and protect the dignity of their people.

“Omo Eko Pataki will never be threatened into silence. We will continue to defend and protect the collective heritage and the dignity of our people against the ravages of the scourge of aliens. It is so obvious now that this government is indifferent and contemptuous of the popular feelings of the indigenous community.”

“With the skewed decision to appoint Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, a native of Ondo state as the new Vice Chancellor of Lagos State University, LASU, Lagosians have been inflicted with an unpopular candidate far and above well qualified natives.

“Sanwo-olu himself who is of contested and ambiguous origin has demonstrated a partisan inclination that is disdainful of the democratic clamor of Lagosians. He has basically thumbed his nose on our people. While this may be the saddest day in the history of Lagosians, those who conspired to deepen our marginalisation will never be forgiven by the ultimate judgement of history.

“A candidate who came last twice in the Sanwo-Olu’s annulled exercises, has suddenly transformed to number one position. This is gross abuse of public office to suit preferred political tendencies.

“From the beginning of this struggle to the the final decision of government, brilliant professors from Lagos State, some members of the Selection and Governing Councils and others lost out for performing and asking for their legitimate duties. They were removed from participating in the process of selecting the VC of LASU.

“We at Ọmọ Eko Pataki are particularly saddened and troubled with this brazen miscarriage of justice. This decision is a lie and no lie can live forever.

“Sanwo-Olu may have had his way but not for long. His rigged victory is transient. The collaborators of injustice can never escape the well hewn unforgiving arbitration of orovidence. This is a Pyrrhic victory for the ephemeral tools of power. We will not be silenced. Our voice will remain strong and vibrant, unmuted by the lash of evil. We will continue to resist and rail against injustice until the truth prevails over falsehood,” Olanrewaju said.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/lasu-vc-lagos-indigenes-allege-marginalisation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...