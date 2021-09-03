New Zealand ISIS Terrorist Stabbed 6 People Despite Being Monitored 24/7 By Cop (Pix)

ROAMING FREE: THE New Zealand ISIS terrorist stabbed six people despite being under constant surveillance by cops after reportedly planning a lone wolf attack.

Shoppers fled for their lives and screamed in horror in Auckland after six people were hurt in the “extremist” terror attack.

The ISIS-inspired knifeman was shot dead by cops during the rampage at a supermarket.

He had previously been arrested for allegedly planning a “lone wolf” knife attack, the New Zealand Herald reported.

The man – known only as “S” due to legal reasons – is a 32-year-old who has been watched by cops for several years.

He was considered a threat to the public after he was twice caught buying large hunting knives and owning ISIS videos.

“S” had recently been released from prison before today’s horrific attacks, and was reportedly under constant surveillance from armed tactical cops and national security agencies.

The Crown had tried to prosecute “S” under terrorism charges last year but a New Zealand High Court judge ruled that preparing a terrorist attack wasn’t an offence.

The man was instead prosecuted on lesser charges, and on May 26 he was found guilty of possessing propaganda supportive of ISIS.

According to a sentence report written just months ago, “S” had “the means and motivation to commit violence in the community”.

“S” told the jury during his trial: “You’re worried about one knife, I am telling you I will buy 10 knives.

“It’s about my rights.”

He was sentenced to a year’s supervision, served at a mosque in Auckland.

TERRIFYING ATTACK

Six people were injured in the attack on Friday 2.40pm local time – with three in critical condition after suffering neck and chest wounds.

Two others are in “moderate” conditions and one person injured is in a serious condition.

New Zealand police said they shot the 32-year-old man dead within a minute after he injured several people at the Countdown supermarket in the city’s New Lynn suburb.

The terrorist was considered one of the nation’s most dangerous extremists – and was previously under “constant” surveillance.

Videos posted on social media show terrified shoppers in the LynnMall Shopping Centre shortly after the attacker struck.

One witness said “people were panicking” as officers swarmed on the mall and rushed to the scene of the terror attack.

Another shopper who was in the mall when the chaos unfolded, Michelle Miller, said the attacker was “running around like a lunatic” and described hearing screams.

SUPERMARKET BLOODBATH

“LynnMall is now closed and we will update once we know more.”

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown supermarket’s general manager of safety, released a statement on Friday afternoon stating her “heart was heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed.”

She said: “We are particularly devastated that something like this has happened again in one of our stores.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_9F6aFoOKQ

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16041894/new-zealand-terror-attack-isis-monitored-cops/amp/

