Newborn Twin Pandas Cuddle Up To Their Mother In Adorable Snaps (Pictures)

IN GOOD PANDS: Two adorable newborn giant panda twins cuddle up to their mother as she cleans and pampers them.

The month-and-a-half-old female twins are yet to be named and remain separated from their 12 year old mother, Huan Huan, until they grow bigger.

The baby pandas currently enter their mothers’ enclosure at the ZooParc de Beauval in Saint-Aignan-sur-Cher, central France, twice a day to be cleaned and breastfed.

Giant pandas are still considered vulnerable – with only around 1,800 of the animals remaining in the wild in their homeland of China.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16153923/twin-pandas-adorable-mother/amp/

