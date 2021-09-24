NFF Invites 26 Home-Based Eagles For Congo Invitational Tournament

NFF Invites 26 Home-Eagles For Congo Invitational Tourney

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, has listed 26 players for an invitational tournament in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Completesports.com reports.

Nasarawa United forward Silas Nwankwo, who was top scorer in the NPFL in the 2020/21 season, Lobi Stars goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili, Akwa United defender Adeleke Adekunle and Enyimba’s Tosin Omoyele are among the players invited for the invitational tourney.

The team will be handled by NFF Technical director Austin Eguavoen and his assistant, Paul Aigbogun.

Host nation DR Congo, Nigeria, Congo Brazzaville and Sierra Leone will take part in the competition.

The four nation tourney will run from September 30 to October 3.

All the matches will take place at Stade Martyrs, Kinshaha.

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Lobi Stars), Mohammed Galadima (Wikki Tourists), Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United)

Defenders: Christopher Nwaeze (Kwara United), Afeez Nosiru (Kwara United), Tope Olusesi (Rangers), Fahad Usman (Kano Pillars), Sanusi Abdulmutalif (Katsina United), Henry Ochuba (Adamawa United), Adeleke Adekunle (Abia Warriors), Ibrahim Buhari (Plateau United)

Midfielders: Steven Jude (Kwara United), Ugochuckwu Ugwuoke (Rangers), Cyril Olisema (Enyimba), Auwalu Ali Mallam (Rivers United), Mustapha Jibrin (Kano Pillars), Aliyu Mansoor (Katsina United), Chigozie Obasi (Enyimba)

Forwards: Christian Nnaji, Chinonso Eziekwe (Rangers), Tosin Omoyele (Enyimba), Nerot Silas (Plateau United), Uche Onwuasonaya (Rivers United), Emo James (Bayelsa United), Rabiu Zulkifilu (Plateau United), Silas Nwankwo (Nasarawa United)

https://www.completesports.com/nff-invites-26-home-eagles-for-congo-invitational-tourney/

