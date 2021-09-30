Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Mourns Late Dr. Chike Akunyili

Okonjo-Iweala reacts to killing of Chike Akunyili

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has expressed sadness over what she termed as ‘brutal killing’ of Dr

Chike Akunyili, husband of the late Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dora Akunyili.

DAILY POST reported that Akunyili was murdered by unknown gunmen alongside his driver and escort on Tuesday on his way from Onitsha to Umuoji at Eke Nkpor.

It was learnt that Akunyili had attended a lecture at Sharon Hall, All Saints Cathedral, Onitsha,which was organized by the University of Nigeria Nsukka Alumni Association (UNAA), Onitsha branch, in honour of his late wife, Prof Dora Akunyili.

Reacting to the sad incident, Okonjo-Iweala on her verified Twitter page wrote: “It is with deep sadness that we hear of the brutal killing of Dr Chike Akunyili; eminent physician, beloved husband of Prof Dora Akunyili-Nigerian icon.”

Okonjo-Iweala offered her condolences to the children and family of the deceased.

“Heartfelt condolences to his children and family. He is with God & his wife.May his soul Rest In Peace,” her post read.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that killers of Akunyili will face judgement.

He instructed the security agencies to put in more efforts to halt the killings of innocent Nigerians.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/29/okonjo-iweala-reacts-to-killing-of-chike-akunyili/

MYND44, LALA

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...