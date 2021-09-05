“Nicole Young stole my money”:Dre Dre drags ex-wife to court

Dr Dre has dragged his soon to be ex wife, Nicole Young before a court in California for allegedly stealing and converting about 300,000 US Dollars into personal use. Dre said she stole from the studio account before while she co- controlled the account of Recording One Studio,Sherman Oaks, California.

Dre and Nicole are also working on their divorce. The court is yet to give a final ruling on the matter. However, she has been awarded $293,000 USD for spousal support. Dr Dre net worth is out at $800 Million (US Dollars).

This will be a second split for Nicole. She was once married to former NBA player,Sedale Threatt. Dr Dre has seven children from five different women. Four sons and three daughters.

Apart from creating beats, the rapper is also one of the biggest entertainers in America. He has worked and guilded super stars such as Snoop,Eminem,50 Cents and others.

Dre is a money making machine, sales of his Beats by Dre head phones continue to turn in good money. From various e-commerce websites or online shopping sites, people order the headphones.

Features of Beats by Dre Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds

Highlights

Active Noise Cancellation

Up to 8 Hours of Playback

Charging Case for 16 Extra Hours

IPX4-Rated Sweat & Water Resistance

Dual Beamforming Microphones

Supports Digital Assistants

Let Sound Back In with Transparency Mode

One-Touch Pairing on Apple & Android

Class 1 Bluetooth for Extended Range

Environmentally Friendly Packaging

Features

Immerse yourself in your audio and be heard clearly with the Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds Noise-Canceling True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. Active noise cancellation technology is utilized to filter out distracting ambient noise, leaving you alone with your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks. It’s ideal for workers in a busy office, when traveling on flights, or whenever you need some peace and quiet.

When paired with your smartphone, you can also use the Beats Studio Buds to communicate hands-free. Use voice commands to activate Siri and manage playback, get information, make calls, and more. Dual beamforming mics help to ensure that your voice is heard clearly on calls and when speaking commands. With a robust battery life, included charging case, and sweat/water resistance, they can last you all day in almost any situation or activity.

Transparency Mode

Being isolated with your music has its benefits, but sometimes you need to let the world back in. Whether you need to stay safe and hear traffic, listen to an announcement when commuting, or you just need to have a quick chat with someone, activating Transparency Mode will help you connect with others. When activated while using ANC, external-facing mics pickup and transmit outside audio to your ears.

Extended Battery Life

The earbuds give you up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge, and the included charging case’s built-in battery can deliver an additional 16 hours of power. Simply insert the earbuds into the case and close the lid to immediately begin to recharge them. If you’re in a rush, a quick 5-minute Fast Fuel recharge will give you up to 1 hour of playback.

Environmentally Friendly

Rest easy in knowing that a purchase of the Beats Studio Buds helps the environment. The packaging is made from 92% plant-based material that is sourced from recycled fiber and/or sustainable forests.

Additional Features

Wind reduction technology to increase speech clarity

Class 1 Bluetooth for extended wireless range

IPX4-rated sweat and water resistance

One-touch pairing with Apple and Android devices

Single multi-function button on each earbud for music, calls, and digital assistants

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...