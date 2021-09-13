Nigeria At 60 Awards To Hold On September 30 – FG

The Federal Government has set a new date for the Nigeria @60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony.

According to a statement made available on Monday by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, which was signed by the minister’s media aide, Ifedayo Sayo, the ceremony will hold on September 30, 2021, at the Banquet Hall, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The statement which was titled, “Nigeria@60 Award Ceremony Holds Sept 30,” read in part, “The Federal Government has fixed a new date for the Nigeria@60 Jubilee Special Award ceremony. It will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021.”

The award was earlier scheduled to hold on September 3, 2021, before it was postponed by the committee charged with the planning of the ceremony.

The statement read that the award ceremony is planned as part of the Jubilee celebrations of the nation’s independence and it is designed to honour 60 notable Nigerians who have made an impact in the country.

The special award ceremony is being organized by the Ownership Subcommittee of the Nigeria@60 Committee in collaboration with a media and digital communication firm, Say It Loud Limited chaired by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Niyi Adebayo.

https://punchng.com/nigeria-60-awards-to-hold-september-30-fg/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...