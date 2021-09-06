As you know the application is on, for update, questions and answers let’s keep this thread alive.
What is NJFP?
Empowering Nigerian graduates with opportunities.Launched 31st of August 2021, the Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Programme (NJFP) is a youth empowerment partnership initiative between the Federal Government of Nigeria and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Nigeria Jubilee Fellows Application/United Nations Development Project
