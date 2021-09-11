Nigeria Needs True Federalism To Defeat Insecurity – Teslim Folarin

Chairman, Senate Committee on local content, Senator Teslim Kolawole Folarin has declared that poverty is the major cause of insecurity the country is still experiencing.

Folarin who represents Oyo Central senatorial district at the National Assembly made disclosure while delivering the 2021 alumni lecture of the University of Ibadan Alumni Association, Oyo State branch on Friday.

Present at the lecture entitled “The challenges of governance and security in Nigeria” were a member of House of Representatives representing Egbeda/ Ona Ara federal constituency, Hon. Akin Alabi, former President, Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII), Chief Adebayo Oyero, Chief Adegboyega Adegoke and Chief Lowo Obisesan among others political gladiators in the state.

Our correspondent reports that the All Progressives Congress (APC) lawmaker studied political science at the university of Ibadan over two decades ago.

The former Senate leader while speaking, explained that the reason why insecurity, occasioned by kidnapping, banditry, killing of innocent citizens is still persisting in the country is because of poverty.

He called on all arms and tiers of governments to address the issue of poverty through good governance.

He noted that incidents of kidnapping, banditry, killings and armed robberies are still on the increase because “there is so much poverty in the land”.

Folarin while speaking further called for decentralization of the security architecture in order to solve the current security challenges the country is facing.

“The reason why there is insecurity in Nigeria is because of poverty.

“There is so much poverty in the land. In the past private sector used to go to universities to hunt for young graduates to be employed, but now, it is I beg to apply.”

Folarin while speaking further, called on all stakeholders to come together in order to address the current challenges the country is facing.

“When we put the security of people at the centre of governance, there will be peace and stability and development will follow. I believe that it is possible to achieve all the types and possibilities of security that I have highlighted in my presentation.

“Finally, we cannot stop repeating the point about how good governance and responsive security are essential for national development.

“Good governance is about the humans and resources, it is about the provision of enabling space and operation in the administration of a state or country.

“Governance is also about the fulfilment of the greater good for all, with the promise of opportunities for all.

“With the presence of about 130,000, 371,000 Army and Police personnel respectively as well as the 18,000 and 15,000 members of the Navy and Air Force in Nigeria respectively, the security lives and properties deserves more budgeting.

“Also there are other prominent institutions under the control of the government and are saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the safety of human lives and properties.

“They include the Nigreria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS). National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Federal Roads Safery Corp (FRSC), Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigeria Prisons service (NPS), Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) and a range of other paramilitary outfits.

“Perhaps we should give more thought to the need to decentralise the security architecture of the country as part of the structure of a true federalism which Nigeria is by constitution. Under a true federalist state, matters of budgeting, control and crucial operations of governance along zonal, regional and state levels”.

