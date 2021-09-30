Nigeria vs CAR: Rohr invites 23 players for World Cup qualifying double-header

Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has invited 23 players for his side’s 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying double-header against the Central African Republic, CAR.

Rohr released the list via the Super Eagles official Instagram account on Thursday.

Nigeria will host the Central African Republic in a matchday-three fixture at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos, on Thursday, October 7.

The reverse tie will take place three days later in Douala.

Full list;

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Jamilu Collins (SC Padeborn 07, Germany); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Calvin Ughelumba (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Kevin Akpoguma (TSG Hoffenheim, Germany)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Malmo FF, Sweden); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Kalu (FC Bordeaux, France); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia)



World Cup qualifiers: Rohr confirms he won’t invite new players to Super Eagles squad



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/30/nigeria-vs-car-rohr-invites-23-players-for-world-cup-qualifying-double-header-full-list/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...