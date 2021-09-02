Nigeria Vs Liberia: Why I Didn’t Invite Awoniyi – Rohr

Super Eagle manager Gernot Rohr has revealed why he did not invited qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde, Insidenaija reports.

Rohr said his decision not to invite Awoniyi was because he is stacked in that department, adding that he can only include three centre forwards in his squad.

Awoniyi has been in fine scoring form this season, scoring five times in his last five matches for Union Berlin across all competitions.

Nigeria would be without their UK-based players against Cape Verde on September 7 in Mindelo and Rohr was queried on his decision to leave out the Bundesliga star.

“There are people calling for Awoniyi while also there are those calling for other players.

“We can only bring three centre forwards, we have already [Victor] Osimhen, we have Paul Onuachu, we have [Terem] Moffi who is doing well in Lorient and we even have Kelechi [Iheanacho].

“So, which one do you want me to bring out to put in Awoniyi?” Rohr told the media during Thursday’s press conference.

