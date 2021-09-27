Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Nigeria will remain one indivisible nation despite its problems.

The VP said even with the security, economic, religious and ethnic challenges, the collective vision of a united, peaceful and prosperous Nigeria abides.

He spoke on Sunday at the 61st Independence Anniversary service and the 45th-anniversary service of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.

In attendance were Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, members of the National Assembly, Judiciary, and the Federal Executive Council (FEC).

General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye; CAN President, Rev. Supo Ayokunle, among others was also present.

Osinbajo said Nigeria is now the most educated and most entrepreneurial nation in Africa.

The VP noted that 10 of 36 States have larger economies than at least 15 African countries.

“We have the most accomplished men and women, in the arts, the sciences, in sports, in technology and commerce.

“Our current trials cannot draw the curtains on our story because the vision is for an appointed time.

“This country is greater than the sum of its parts and the sum of its mistakes, and because the God we serve is greater than the sum of our collective hopes and imagination, our nation will surmount current travails and emerge in victory”, he stated.



Source:https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/26/nigeria-will-remain-one-nation-osinbajo/

