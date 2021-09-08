Nigerian Drug Supplier Caught In Goa, India

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted raids at four places in Mumbai and Goa and arrested four people, including foreign nationals.

During an operation, the agency received input about one Nigerian national David being involved in supplying various drugs like LSD, coke, ecstasy in Goa and Mumbai through his peddlers.

The NCB launched a manhunt and the Goa unit managed to nab the suspect near Nagoa Grand Hotel, Calangute-Mapusa Road, in North Goa, on Monday night.

During the search, 11 blots of LSD, which are commercial quantity and intermediate quantity of cocaine were allegedly recovered from his possession.

During interrogation, the accused confessed his real name David Chibuike Chisom alias Eze Chukwebuka Joshua, who hails from Nigeria and came to India a few years ago.

Further investigation is going on.



Hindustan Times

