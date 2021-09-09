Nigerian Fintech Startup, Prospa Raises $3.8 Million In Pre-Seed Round

Nigerian fintech startup, Prospa has closed a $3.8 million pre-seed round.

The investors in the round include VCs like Global Founders Capital and Liquid 2 Ventures. Founders of global fintech like Mercury’s Immad Akhund, Karim Atiyeh of Ramp, and executives from Teachable, Square, Facebook, and Nubank also participated in the round.

Launched in 2019 by Frederik Obasi, Chioma Ugo, and Rodney Jackson-Cole, Prospa is a technology company building the operating system for African entrepreneurs and businesses.

Alongside providing banking services, Prospa offers invoicing tools, inventory management, employee and vendor management, an e-commerce store, and payroll features.

“Banking is just a little part of what we do. We know we’re put into the neobank category, but we see our product as 10% banking and 90% software. So, the experience is very much different from what you’d get from a neobank and the use case for Prospa users is quite different,” Frederik Obasi told Techcrunch.



https://nairametrics.com/2021/09/08/deal-nigerian-fintech-startup-prospa-raises-3-8-million-pre-seed-round/

