Nigerian Journalists Welcome Twins After 13 Years Of Marriage (Photos)

Nigerian couple has welcomed their first child together after 13 years of waiting, Newspremises has learned.

The couple, are both journalists practicing in Anambra State.

Mr. Chris Obileri was said to be practicing with Purity FM while his wife, Mrs. Ngozi Obireli, practicing with the Anambra Broadcasting Service, reportedly got married on December 28, 2007, and had been praying for the fruit of the womb.

Their prayer was however, answered this year after Mrs. Obileri conceived and gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl.

The children have been dedicated during a mass at St Joseph’s Catholic Church, Awka, on Sunday, September 19, 2021.

The couple said, they were filled with joy of being parents and recalled that they held on to God when people thought there was no possibility of conceiving.

source: https://newspremises.com.ng/nigerian-journalists-welcome-twins-after-13-years-of-marriagephotos/

