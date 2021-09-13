A Nigerian lady, Uduak Jacob has called out one Mr. Okoro Godwin for defrauding her.

The lady who took to her Facebook page to disclosed this explained that she has been doing business with Mr. Godwin for almost a year.

According to the lady, Godwin delivers goods to her within a space of two days until last month after she made payment for goods, he stopped answering her calls.

Ududak, who shared screenshots of the bank transaction and a picture of the suspect, has called on her Facebook family to help her called the man.

She wrote:

“Please � Facebook family help me call this guy until he refund my #32,000. I’ve been doing business with him almost a year now. He deliver goods for me within 2days, untill last month after making payment for goods he stop picking my calls and switching off his lines.

Okoro Godwin +2349043731987, 09098190168. Please � let’s call him until he refund my money. Thank you”



The effort by our correspondent to reach out to Mr. Godwin has been proven abortive as the accused refused to pick his phone calls.

https://wondertvmedia.com/nigerian-lady-calls-out-a-man-who-allegedly-scammed-her/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...