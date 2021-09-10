Nigerian Man Creates Lion Sculpture From Spoons, Knives And Forks

A Nigerian man Precious Eboigbodin has created a lion Sculpture with spoons, knives and folks.

To me, this is creativity at its peak.

Credit: https://www.facebook.com/100001736743101/posts/4307803509287498/?app=fbl

Lalasticlala what do you think?

