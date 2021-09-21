Nigerian Man Cuts Off Breast Of 8-Year-Old Daughter For ‘Growing Rapidly’

Officials of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested a man simply identified as Adegboyega for allegedly brutalising his eight-year-old daughter following early signs of puberty.

According to Ebenezer Omejalile, Chief Operating Officer of Advocates for Children and Vulnerable People’s Network, the victim’s left breast was completely cut off by her father after he used a hot stone to massage his daughter’s breast to stop it from growing.

The father, who tried to blame his action on his wife, was however picked up by the police last Friday following the intervention of the Advocates alongside the Inclusive Social Welfare, the Ministry of Youth & Social Development office, Ajegunle.

He will be charged to court today (Monday), Omejalile stated.

He said: “This little girl was brutalised by her biological father who felt ‘how come she developed breasts so rapidly’.

“He turned himself into a medical doctor and heartlessly placed a stone in a fire and used it to massage her breast so that the breast would stop increasing in size.

“She was burnt on her left breast following the hot water massage from the father because he thinks the child is too young to develop breasts.

“The girl’s mother also complained of excessive beating for the same reason. Surprisingly the father is an engineer by profession, we engaged him in a conversation and he admitted to the crime.

“He tried to blame his wife for his negative actions; the most annoying aspect was when he claimed he bathes the 8-year-old (girl) every day.

“This is a red flag, the young girl is in serious pain. In addition, we discovered the left breast of Aishat was completely cut off as a result of the brutalisation by the father

“He was, however, arrested around 9.30 pm on Friday. He is currently in custody and will be charged to court on Monday.

“This is a positive outcome for us, it is a result of good partnership work from Inclusive Social Welfare, Ministry of Youth & Social Development, social welfare office, Ajegunle and the Ajegunle police station.”



http://saharareporters.com/2021/09/20/man-cuts-breast-8-year-old-daughter-%E2%80%98growing-rapidly%E2%80%99

