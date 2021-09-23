Nigerian Man ‘Snoop Awka’ Shot Dead In South Africa (Photo)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Nigerian national identified simply as ‘Snoop Awka’ Mbanefo has been murdered in Johannesburg, South Africa, NaijaCover Reports.

Details of the incident are still sketchy to NaijaCover, at the time of this report but according to a Johannesburg based Nigerian man, Saintpat Nnamdi, the deceased was shot dead by yet to be identified gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, September 21.

He shared videos from the scene and also revealed that the deceased is from Umudioka in Awka, Anambra State.

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...