Since 1973 to 2020, of the thousands of rape cases that have occurred and been reported in Nigeria, only 65 have led to convictions.

This thread is something I have been thinking of since yesterday that I’ve been reading on the horrible things done to women in this country, but seeing that Genevieve thread and the responses on Nairaland, from the same men that hide and support these rapists amongst them, I am now moved to start the thread.

NIGERIAN MEN, CALL YOURSELVES TO ORDER.

It is bad enough that most of you are totally ignorant of the ingredients that constitute rape, but the fact that the few educated ones stay silent, thereby encouraging these fiends, is even more disturbing.

WOMEN LIVE IN FEAR OF MEN. Women cannot go out at night, because of fear of being raped. Women cannot walk down a street filled with men, without the fear of being molested, women cannot go into a car filled with men, for fear of being kidnapped or being molested. A woman goes into a room filled with men, and the entire time, she is on edge, looking for other women. Women cannot go to clubs, unless they are in groups, and they still have to look out for eachother. You can not go and have fun, without thinking of worst case scenario as a woman.

Men, CAN YOU RELATE?

CAN YOU RELATE TO LIVING IN PARANOIA FOR MOST OF YOUR LIFE? CAN YOU?

DO YOU FEEL FEAR WHEN YOU WALK INTO A ROOM FULL OF WOMEN? DO YOU SEE A BUS OR CAR FILLED WITH WOMEN AND DECIDE TO WAIT FOR ANOTHER ONE? DO YOU CROSS THE ROAD WHEN YOU SEE A GROUP OF WOMEN AHEAD OF YOU?

There is NO AGE of women that do not feel this fear. You are not too young or too old for a man to rape you. From one day old to 101 years old, rape can meet you anywhere.

At HOME, you are raped

At SCHOOL, rape

At your job, rape

Even In CHURCH, RAPE.

Where is our sanctuary? When does it stop? Does being a woman mean a life of constant fear? Did we choose this? Who trained these men?

WHAT IS WRONG WITH ALL OF YOU?

Then, when women say they live in fear of men, you lot come with the usual trash:

“Not All Men”

“Some of us are good”

And my personal favorite, “Plus your father and brothers”

Is it not fathers and brothers of people, raping others?

How do we know who is and who isn’t a rapist?

If a SARS or Police officer stops you on the road as a man, do you know who is dangerous and who isn’t? When you call for the END of SARS, do you care which of them is good and who is bad? Why not say “Some SARS officials?” Why not say “Not all Police officers?”

That is what Genevieve and many women mean. Not all men arerapists, but are we supposed to wait and find out who is dangerous?

AS WOMEN, WE LIVE IN CONSTANT FEAR OF MEN.

Rape happens to all genders and either gender can be the aggressor, but if you did a survey today and asked 10 Men and 10 Women, if they had been molested or raped, more women will have faced these things than men.

If you walk down ANY street and ask MEN, “WHO IS MORE LIKELY TO BE A VICTIM OF RAPE BETWEEN A MAN AND A WOMAN?” YOU, the same men, will admit that WOMEN are more likely to be victims.

Why do you think so?

DON’T BE AN INSENSITIVE TW#T, DON’T TELL US MEN ALSO GET RAPED. THAT IS EQUAL TO WHEN BLACKS ARE PROTESTING THAT BLACK LIVES MATTER, ONLY TO BE TOLD ALL LIVES MATTER.

We are not saying men do not get raped, we are saying, in this moment, the topic is women. STICK TO THE TOPIC

It is convenient, that men will never bring up the abuse of other men, unless women want to talk about women getting abused.

We Are Fighting One Cause At A Time. Do not distract from one cause, or reduce the weight of it, by bringing up your own. THIS IS NOT SUFFERHEAD OLYMPICS. YOU WILL NOT GET A MEDAL FOR BEING THE MOST RAPED GENDER.

Men, CALL YOURSELVES TO ORDER. REFLECT ON YOURSELVES. YOU KNOW RAPISTS.

That your friend that drugs women when you go out- RAPIST

The one that threatens unwilling women to have sex with him- RAPIST

The jokes about “If she chop my money, I go chop her”- RAPIST

” She spent the night in my house, she dey mad wey I no go smash?”- RAPIST

“Wetin carry her go there?”- RAPIST

” Dress well and you will not ksgfjsozndoxn”- RAPIST.

AS A MAN THINKETH, SO IS HE

It’s all fun and games in Nigeria, until you need to travel abroad and someone brings up your Rapey posts from the internet.

DON’T WORRY, YOUR RAPIST FRIEND WILL NOT GO TO JAIL, THE NUMBER OF CONVICTIONS IS ON THEIR SIDE, JUST TELL US, CALL THEM OUT, LET US KNOW AND AVOID THEM. DON’T SIT BY AND ALLOW WOMEN JUMP BLINDLY INTO DANGER.

NIGERIAN MEN, CALL YOURSELVES TO ORDER

MODIFIED:

We Appreciate All The Sensible Men That Are Standing With Us In These Times. We Appreciate All The Men That Are Not Quick To Pick Offense And Attack Us For Speaking Out. Plenty May Be Useless, But There Will Always Be Those Who Have Sense.

