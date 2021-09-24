Nigerians Can Travel, Do Business With 120 Countries Without Visa

By Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

President of Nigeria Dominican Republic Business Exchange NIDOR-BEX Dr Kingsley Azonobi has said with the establishment of the Chamber of Commerce, Nigerian businessmen can now travel and do business with the 120 countries that have ties with Dominical Republic without visa.

He spoke at the inaugural ceremony of NIDOR-BEX management board on Thursday in Abuja.

Azonobi, who was inaugurated along with five other board members, explained that henceforth NIDOR-BEX management would oversee the bilateral interest in trade and investment between businessmen of the two countries.

Chief Humanitarian of the Nigeria Humanitarian Action (NIHA), Mr Kleitsaint Akor, also explained that NIDOR-BEX emerged via a motion that was adopted during the NIHA Programme Year Opening Conference (PROYOC) held in May in Abuja.

Read Also: ‘Nigerians need not worry about visa denial’

PROYOC is an annual multidimensional humanitarian event that appraises institutions, programmes, share opportunities and make projections, Akor said.

He added that NIDOR-BEX would provide business opportunities for Nigeria and Dominican Republic companies and businessmen.

NIDOR-BEX General Secretary, Dr Ishiman Adum, said that the board was ready to ensure that the business exchange was well run to deliver the outcomes for which it was set up.

He said that the business exchange would make members and clients a top priority to create optimal outcomes, and promised to support companies to explore the opportunities.

Azonobi thanked NIDOR-BEX board for the appointment, and pledged to lead the organisation with the fear of God.

He also promised to be professional in creating business ideas and opportunities for Nigerians and Dominicans.

Both countries do not have embassies in their nations, a situation that has led to difficulties and challenges in acquiring visa and direct flight from, and to, both countries.

The business exchange is expected to boost collaborations with relevant authorities to ensure the creation of consulates in both countries.



https://thenationonlineng.net/nigerians-can-travel-do-business-with-120-countries-without-visa/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...