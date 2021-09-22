Nigerians React To The Death Of Davido’s Photographer, Fortune (Photos)

Checkout reactions from Nigerians after the death of davido’s personal photographer below;

Davido’s personal photographer, Fortunate Umunname Peter, is dead.

He reportedly drowned at a location in Lagos, on Tuesday evening, September 21, 2021. The news of Fortune’s death comes just 3 months after the death of the hit maker’s close friend and business associate, Habeeb Ademola Uthman, widely known as Obama DMW, who died as a result of a heart condition.

Fortune was born and raised in Bariga, Lagos but hails from Owerri in Imo state.

He was 24 years old and the brain behind most of Davido’s photos on Instagram and a member of his crew.

Until his death, the celebrity photographer worked with several celebrities including Davido, Pogba, Popcaan, Lil baby, Cassanova, Mayorkun, Wizkid, Jidenna, Tiwa Savage, Burna Boy, Patoranking, Akon, DMW and many more.

