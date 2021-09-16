Nigerians who returned from Abroad, Any regret?

Most Nigerians youth would fancy traveling abroad to better their lives, which is not a bad thing. In fact, some people’s lives have changed for the better only because they traveled out of Nigeria.

However, this thread is about those who chose to return home for reasons such as

1. Inability to get legal papers to continue to reside there.

2. Personal choice

3. Better Job offers

And by Abroad, I mean developed “1st world countries “like USA, UK, Canada, Australia, Germany etc

As a Nigerian in Diaspora myself, one of my good friends (We both in our 30s’) who is Ghanaian is ready to go back to his country. He has been very frugal here saving over $100,000 cash/yr for the past 3 yrs. He says he has dedicated 3yrs of his life to working so he can set himself up for life. He worked as a health care support worker, taking care of the disabled and aged ppl, a job many people will consider dirty. His plan includes buying affordable rental real estate that can generate passive income. And retire at age 50. He is also good with stock trading and does that to generate some money on the side, something he can do anywhere in the world. He has plans to also go into politics as he feels he can impact his hometown.

Some of his concerns include:

1. Inclusion: Despite how well-spoken and intelligent he is, he never feels like he belongs here especially when he is being racially profiled.

2. Women are Powerful here. I have known this guy for a while and he is a decent Christian, but by marrying her he could lose everything he has worked for if things go south. The government does not want to know who is right or wrong oo, they would cut your assets and leave you to pay child support.

3. Loss of culture: He fears when he has kids, his children will lose a sense of their culture and tradition

4. Old age: Old age here can be scary too, especially when you grew up in Africa where we have a family-orientated family structure. When you are old here and can’t support yourself. Families dump their aged parents in aged care facilities. Not the fault of the kids but it’s how the system is run.

Anyway, I was wondering why don’t Nigerian’s dream the same dream. Some Nigerians turn out to be very successful abroad, but many are just living paycheck to paycheck and would be better off returning home where the money has much more value. 1USD = N505. Or is Nigeria so bad, that opportunities don’t lie in it? Remember the Indians, Chinese come here to take advantage.

I must give credit to Nigerians. We dey Hustle. God. Nigerians dey try.

It was when I met a 40yr old oyinbo that has retired that I started thinking deep that there is more to life than working working working.

Haven said all these, I know my country and the many issues we have. Security, healthcare, family or village people, etc. but Still, Are many Nigerians not better off going back home with all they have saved Abroad. Let’s not forget, Banky W, Tinubu, Tiwa savage, Some Top Bank executives, and corporate ppl all returned home. Had they remained abroad, they could still have been just ok but maybe not as successful.

So this takes me back to the question

Nigerians who returned from Abroad, Any regret?

Moderator : Abeg front Page. Thank you

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...