NJC Recommends Appointment Of 6 Chief Judges

The National Judicial Council NJC has recommended the appointment of six Chief Judges and 31 others as Judicial Officers to beef up judicial functions in some states and the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

At its 95th meeting held on September 15 & 16, 2021, the council considered the list of candidates presented by its Interview Committee and recommended the 37 successful candidates to their respective State Governors for appointment as Heads of Courts and other Judicial Officers in Nigeria.

Those recommended as Chief Judges are Justice Richard O. Olorunfemi for Kogi state, Justice Joe Itsebaga Acha for Edo, Justice Akintoroye Williams Akin for Ondo, Hon. Justice Husseini Baba Yusuf for Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Justice Ekaette Francesca Fabian-Obot for Akwa Ibom and Justice J. O. Adeyeye for Ekiti state.

Others are Baba Gana Mahdi as Grand Kadi, Yobe, Umaru Ahmad Liman as Grand Kadi, Bauchi, Justice Osagede Osado Emmanuel as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Nasarawa, Justice Mashud Akintunde Akinfemi Abass as President, Customary Court of Appeal, Oyo state and Siyaka Momoh Jimoh Usman as President Customary Court of Appeal, Kogi state.

Three Judges are recommended for High Court of Gombe and they are Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed, Abdussalam Muhammad and Daurabo Suleiman Sikka.

Akwa Ibom has two, Effiong Asukwo Effiong and Princess Eme Daniel Ekong, Bauchi has one, Nana Fatima Jibril while Kaduna high court also has one Abdulkarim Mahmud.

The three candidates recommended for Katsina state are Kabir Shuaibu, Ibrahim Ishaku Mashi and Ibrahim Abubakar Mande while Professor Alero Akeredolu was recommended for Ondo state.

Four successful candidates for Oyo state High Court are; Olusola Adebisi Adetujoye, Folabimpe Beatrice Segun Olakojo, Professor Taiwo Elijah Adewale and Kareem Adeyimika Adedokun.

Kogi state has three candidates for its High Court and they are Abubakar Sule Ibrahim, Abdullah Sulyman as well as Aminu Ali Eri.

Two Kadis for Gombe Sharia Court of Appeal are Adamu Kuna Jibril and Ahmed Baba Bala while the four for Bauchi are Musa Sani Abubakar, Mahdi Manga, Khamis Al- Hamidallah Muhammad and Sani Musa with Ondo state having one in person of Orimisan James Okorisa and Oyo Customary Court of Appeal having Ajadi Olubukola Omolayo.

A statement issued by the NJC Director of Information, Mr Soji Oye, said that all the recommended candidates are expected to be sworn-in after approval by the President, Muhammadu Buhari,and their respective state governors and confirmation by the respective State Houses of Assembly.

https://von.gov.ng/2021/09/19/njc-recommends-appointment-of-6-chief-judges/

