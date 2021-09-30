The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, is set to officially commence the construction of a 50-megawatt gas turbine power plant expected to generate electricity to the city of Maiduguri, Borno State, and environs today, Thursday, September 30, officials said.

The power plant is named Maiduguri Emergency Power Project (MEPP).

The plant, which is to be powered by gas, was earlier approved by the Federal Government as an intervention strategy in tackling the perpetual power outage in Maiduguri, the state capital.

In April this year, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, had during an official visit to the Borno State Government House, announced a plan by Abuja to establish an emergency power plant as a long time solution to the incessant attacks and destruction on power lines by the Boko Haram insurgents.

The NNPC had on Wednesday, August 18, 2021, engaged with China Machinery Engineering Company, CMEC, and General Electric, GE, to provide 50 Mega Watts of electricity to Maiduguri.

The Borno State capital had been without electricity since January this year following Boko Haram attacks on supply lines along the Maiduguri-Damaturu road.

Kyari had in April 2021 led a management team of the corporation to Borno where he told the government that everything was set for the gas turbine, which would be completed in four months.



https://dailypost.ng/2021/09/30/boko-haram-nnpc-to-construct-50-megawatt-power-plant-in-maiduguri/?amp=1&__twitter_impression=true

