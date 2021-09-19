Nobody On Earth Needs An IPhone13 – Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri stated via his Instagram handle that making investments is necessary than owning an iPhone13, IgbereTV reports.
He wrote;
“Nobody on Earth needs an iPhone13. Absolutely no one. An iPhone 13 is a status symbol. Don’t let peer pressure rob you off your real treasure. If your old phone works, use it. you don’t need a new phone. You need a new investment. Invest. Don’t impress!
Below are 10 Things You Can Invest in Instead of an iPhone13:
* A plot of land in a low cost area
* 40 bags of rice at a rural area to sell at a profit in an urban area
* Trade in forex
* Buy 3 Microsoft shares
* Buy 6 Apple shares
* Rent a one bedroom and use it for Airbnb
* Buy treasury bonds
* Start a POS business
* Join lendingclub and earn money lending money to people who are guaranteed to repay
* Invest in a course and learn an income generating skill
#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CT-VLpXsbSH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link