Nobody On Earth Needs An IPhone13 – Reno Omokri

“Nobody on Earth needs an iPhone13. Absolutely no one. An iPhone 13 is a status symbol. Don’t let peer pressure rob you off your real treasure. If your old phone works, use it. you don’t need a new phone. You need a new investment. Invest. Don’t impress!

Below are 10 Things You Can Invest in Instead of an iPhone13:

* A plot of land in a low cost area

* 40 bags of rice at a rural area to sell at a profit in an urban area

* Trade in forex

* Buy 3 Microsoft shares

* Buy 6 Apple shares

* Rent a one bedroom and use it for Airbnb

* Buy treasury bonds

* Start a POS business

* Join lendingclub and earn money lending money to people who are guaranteed to repay

* Invest in a course and learn an income generating skill

#RenosNuggets #FreeLeahSharibu”

