Northern Governors Planning To Break-Up Nigeria – Ohaneze

Pro-Igbo group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has stated that Northern governors are planning to break-up Nigeria.

The group’s comment is coming a day after the Northern Governors’ Forum rejected the idea of rotating Nigeria’s presidency to the Southern part in 2023.

In a statement sent to POLITICS NIGERIA on Tuesday signed by its Secretary-General, Mazi Okechukwu Osiguzoro, the group described the move by the NGF as ‘weakness’ towards sustaining the unity of the country.

The statement read in part; “Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide maintains that attempts to jettison the rotational presidency in 2023, and the North insisting to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari will be unfavorable and weakness towards sustaining the unity and stability in the country as it will favor the declarations of Oduduwa and Biafra nations by 2024.”

“Northern Governors’ miscalculation on 2023 and meandering on blind excitements of opposing the position of southern Governors’ standpoints has put the Northern Governors as exponents of Nigeria’s breakup.”

“If another Northerner succeeds President Buhari in 2023, he/she might not be able to be the superintendent over the affairs of the country as Nigeria might face brutal challenges from secessionist groups with full backing up from ethnic groups as a result of a revolt against the injustice against South and excesses of the North.”

“Ndigbo may join with IPOB, to declare for Biafra restoration in the event of any conspiracy against the 2023 Igbo Presidency.”

“Northern Governors should apologize to Nigerians for these subversive and provocative responses to 2023 Southern Presidency or should face the consequences of unable to read the mood of the nation with favors the southern presidency of Igbo bloc.”



