Not Every Young Rich Person Is A Yahoo Boy (Opinion)

Once they see a young guy driving a car, dressed in fashion, at home most of the time, using an iPhone, wearing chain, rich and comfortable, they automatically assume he’s a Yahoo guy.

Funny enough most old or middle-aged men do this yahoo too. But the Nigerian mentality is that a young person must be wretched because it is not normal even when they are making legit money. And the old means of wealth is justified by their age. What an absolute shit hole!

Do you also profile every young and getting it like that?

