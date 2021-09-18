The Rivers State Police Command says its Octopus Strike Force team, arrested one Nnali Osita, 21, suspected to be a member of a notorious car-snatching syndicate specialized in robbing Bolt/Uber drivers in the state.

The Police, in a statement signed by its Spokesman, SP Nnamdi Omoni, said the syndicate was apprehended while solving a case of car snatching reported by one Yusuf Ogunshola.

Ogushola is a Bolt driver who was hired from Effurun in Delta State to Port Harcourt, only to be taken to Abel Jumbo street in Mile Two, Diobu, Port Harcourt, where two other car snatchers were already waiting.

According to the statement, “On arrival, the Bolt driver was attacked at gunpoint and dispossessed of his personal belongings, including; withdrawing the sum of N87,000 from his Bank Account.

He was thereafter locked in a toilet belonging to a new Generation Church on the same street.

“In the course of our Investigation, operatives got some clue which ultimately led them to Gambia Street in Diobu, where they had perfected plans to sell the said car. However on sighting the Police, they abandoned the car and took to flight but the suspect; Nnali Osita was not lucky, as he was arrested, while others escaped.”

“Meanwhile, efforts have been intensified to ensure that the fleeing gang members are arrested and their Operational weapons recovered.”

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday, has vowed to come hard on all miscreants in the state.

He advised all Bolt/Uber drivers or anyone in the transportation business to be circumspect and shun all mouth-watering offers, being the antics deployed by the criminals to attack their victims.

https://pmnewsnigeria.com/2021/09/18/notorious-car-snatcher-nnali-osita-caught-in-port-harcourt/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...