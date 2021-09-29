NSCDC Arrests Four Suspects With 90,000 Litres Of Adulterated Fuel In Anambra

Officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Anambra State command have arrested four suspects with 90,000 litres of adulterated petroleum products referred to as Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) in two trucks along the Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ihiala.

The State Commandant, Everestus Obiyo, who assumed office a week ago stated this on Tuesday during a news briefing with journalists.

Obiyo said an investigation revealed that the suspects were not licensed to deal in petroleum products, while the trucks used had no permit for the conveyance of the product.

He said the suspects had all confessed their various roles in the crimes, and that investigation was ongoing, after which the suspects would be charged to court.

He gave the names of suspects as Mohammed Nuradden, 30; Sani Zubaru, 43; Abdulahi Lawal, 33 and Suleman Mohammed, 36 all from Kaduna State.

https://dailytrust.com/nscdc-arrests-four-suspects-with-90000-litres-of-adulterated-fuel-in-anambra

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...