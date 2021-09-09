NYSC DG Charges Corps Members To Work For National Integration

The NYSC Director General, Brig. Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim has charged the 202l Batch B stream 2 corps members to play their part in national integration effectively even as they serve their country.

He gave the charge during the swearing in ceremony of the Batch at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp on Tuesday.

The Director General who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mr Ayodele Adegoke, said one of the goals of the scheme is to enhance national integration, unity and oneness amongst the various ethnic groups in the society. He informed them that they have a responsibility to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor, the black and the white and ensure that individuals are seen as one irrespective of who they are.

Again, he stated that the swearing in ceremony is a means of preparing Corps Members for the future. In his words, ” the ceremony is a means of preparing PCMs physically and mentally for expected contributions to the growth and development of the nation”.

He admonished the Corps Members to abide by the rules binding them as sworn in members of the scheme despite their cultural and religious differences. He enjoined them to take cognizance of all COVID-19 protocols that have been put in place and to ensure strict adherence to all the rules for their and others safety.

While congratulating the newly sworn in Corps Members, he said, “the oath of allegiance which you have just taken today is solemn. I implore you to always find time to meditate over its spirit and letters, and be guided by same throughout the service year and beyond.”

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Osun state, His Lordship, Hon. Justice Oyebola Adepele Ojo, who was represented by Hon. Justice Lawrence Oluwafemi Arojo administered the national pledge and NYSC oath of allegiance on the Corps Members.

A total of about 1358 Corps members comprising 546 males and 812 females were unanimously sworn in as the event came to an end.

https://www-vanguardngr-com.cdn.ampproject.org/wp/s/www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/dg-charges-corps-members-to-use-nysc-to-build-themselves-nation/amp/?utm_source=&utm_medium=twitter&usqp=mq331AQKKAFQArABIIACAw%3D%3D

