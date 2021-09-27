“O Lord Cubana Me And Make Me Sit At Home” – Church Poster Reads

“O Lord Cubana Me And Make Me Sit At Home” Nigerians react to a hilarious church poster

A church, Hammers Missionary Church has gone has trended after its hilarious poster was spotted online.

This is not the first time Hammers Missionary Church has trended.

Recall that the Hammers Missionary Church trended late last year after its poster with the theme: “Oh Lord! END MY SARS & OPEN MY WAREHOUSE OF PALLIATIVES” went viral.

It seems the church is not stopping anytime soon with hilarious titles of its programmes as its current programme’ title has left Nigerians with a crack on their ribs.

The church is organising a 3-day programme which is expected to hold from the 10th to 12th of October, 2021.

The church poster reads:

“Titled: O! Lord Cubana Me And Make Me SIT AT HOME”

The church also listed what participants should expect when attending the programme.

“Expectations;

NOBODY GO SLEEP WITH MY WIFE AT BIG BROTHER’S HOUSE

HERDSMEN NO GO NEAR OUR FARM LAND

GOD NO GO SHAME US

YOUR SMALL DOT GO OVERCOME THEIR BIG CIRCLE

NO 2FACE HUSBAND

No KPOKPOKITI GO TONTO UR DIKE

NO V.A.R GO STOP UR GOAL”

Reacting to the church’s poster, some Nigerians wrote;

obi_cubana: Omo!

ugezujugezu: The joke is getting so uncoordinated

freddieleonard: Ok. I just had to Laugh���������

30bgnurse: The NIGERIAN churches like ALREADY MADE WITHOUT PHYSICAL WORK! Ppl wey go go heaven for 9ja no go pass 5!

elitebusiness_hub: I think this is a comedy show

mike_obiorah: Ndi Ala every where spoiling the name of God and church

