Nnamdi Aizkiwe University, UNIZIK, Awka has set an exam question on the Nigerian business mogul, Obi Cubana. Again, Obi Cubana makes it to UNIZIK exams question as a case study.

Wahala for serious student wey no dey watch film for this exam ooo�. Lol

”The Great Gatsby ” is a 1925 novel by American writer F. Scott Fitzgerald, that was later recreated in a 2013 movie starred by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Our wahala no too much so?

https://siggy.ng/unizik-sets-exam-questions-about-obi-cubana/

