Obituary: Burial Poster Of A 22-Year-Old Nigerian Soldier

TRIBUTE TO MY SOLDIER BOY(#OZOMBOLU_DADDY) AND PRAYER WARRIOR. ACM AMOS SOBOSU

A song writer said

“God be with you till we meet again;

By his counsel’s guide, uphold you

With his sheep’s securely fold you.

God be with you till we meet again.”

For everything thing there’s a time and season. Your time started some 22years back and ended 13th September 2021.

You were full of life and hope. Fun to be with, always talking about gospel music artist, and you always wanted to help with the little you have, I burst into tears seeing you educating those children on that video. We have been friends for years far back when I was writting weac I enjoyed every second spent with you cause it was full of life and hope.

I lack words at this point but I take solace in the word of God that says

” And I heard a voice from heaven saying unto me, write, Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth: Yea, saint the spirit, that they may rest from their labours and their work do follow them”.

Rest on #Amos_d_hope

Source; https://www.facebook.com/kingkelvin.tena/posts/546173173128226

