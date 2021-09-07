Obituary: Nollywood Actor, Victor Olaotan’s Funeral Arrangements (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

The family of actor, Victor Olaotan, has released his funeral arrangement.

According to the obituary, a service of songs will hold at the RCCG, Fountain of Life parish in Ikeja, Lagos state on Wednesday, September 15 while his remains will be interred on Friday, September 16.

The actor died on August 26. He had been bedridden for five years after being involved in a ghastly accident that occurred at Apple Junction, in Festac, Lagos while he was driving to a movie set. He died at the age of 69.

