Occupants Of Car Crushed By 40-Foot Container In Lagos Speak Out After Survial

Occupants Of Car Crushed By 40-Ft Container in Lagos Speak Out After They Survived (Photos, Video)

The occupants of a car, who came out alive after a 40-ft container fell on their vehicle and crushed it, have spoken out days after the incident, IgbereTV reports.

Three friends – two women and one man – ordered a ride on Bolt on Sunday, September 19.

However, in the course of their journey earlier this week, a “40-ft container” fell on their car and crushed it. Despite being in the car beneath the container for hours, all occupants emerged alive.

After the accident, the ladies have taken to Instagram to thank God for their lives while sharing footage of the wreckage they were pulled out from. They also shared footage of themselves in hospital, receiving treatment after the accident.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=esD0TKn_Grw

https://igberetvnews.com/1400974/occupants-car-crushed-40-ft-container-lagos-speak-survived-photos-video/

