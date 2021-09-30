STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

OCTOBER 1 INDEPENDENCE ANNIVERSARY: PRESIDENT BUHARI TO BROADCAST TO THE NATION

As part of activities marking the 61st Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7am.

All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), respectively, for the address.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

September 30, 2021 https://www.facebook.com/100044219794363/posts/424068452410478/

