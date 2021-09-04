Ogun Customs Intercepts Contraband Items Worth ₦72.5 Million

Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun Command Area 1 has intercepted contraband worth N72.5 million in August, the Area Controller of the command, Comptroller Peter Kolo has said.

Giving a breakdown during a press briefing held at Idiroko Area Command, Kolo said the contraband include ‘’95 seizures comprising 4,138 bags of foreign parboiled rice of 50kg each, 830 cartons of frozen poultry products, 15 units of both foreign used vehicles and means of conveyance, 6 sacks of cannabis sativa and other illicit drugs, 6 bales and 15 sacks of used /secondhand clothings, 6 sacks and 90 pieces of used handbags, 16 sack and 34 pairs of used shoes, 592 kegs of petroleum products of 25 litres each made for smuggling outside the country, and many other items.

Comptroller Kolo reiterated that Ogun State borders remained closed.

He commended his men for their courage and gallantry at curbing smuggling despite constant intimidation and unprovoked attacks by dare devil smugglers. He added: “The only available source of revenue to the Command is the auction of seized petroleum products and scrap metals.

“Through this, the Command is able to generate a total of One Million, nine hundred and ninety-seven thousand five hundred Naira (N 1,997,500) in the month of August, 2021 and the cumulative Duty Paid Value of all our seizures during the month amounted to Seventy Two Million, Five Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand, Four Hundred and Seventy-three Naira (N 72,589,473),” Kolo said.



https://thenationonlineng.net/ogun-customs-intercepts-72-5m-contraband/

