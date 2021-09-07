Ohanaeze Criticise Bulkachuwa Over Inflammatory Comments On Ndigbo

By Anayo Okoli

OHANAEZE Ndigbo has lashed at Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa from Bauchi State over comments credited to him that Ndigbo deserve deaths and elimination from Nigeria for harbouring IPOB members who he tagged as rebels, criminals and arsonists.

Ohanaeze described Senator Bulkachuwa’s comments as a misguided attack on the South East people.

“The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has been drawn to caustic and inflammatory attacks made by Senator Adamu Bulkachuwa against the entire people of the South East, while appearing on a national television.

“Bulkachuwa, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and husband of the immediate past President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, was quoted as saying that Ndigbo in Nigeria deserve deaths and elimination because in his words, the South East habours criminals, rebels and arsonists.

”He said, rather than the Igbo getting the Presidency being agitated for by their people, what they deserve is elimination from Nigeria.

“It is shocking and unbelievable that a Senator and Chairman of a strategic Committee in the Senate, Foreign Affairs, could make such an incendiary attack against the Igbo people without any provocation whatsoever.

“The Igbo demand for the Presidency of Nigeria is within their rights under the laws of the land. They have not breached any section of the Constitution by making such demands.

“It is therefore gross gratuitous insult for Senator Bulkachuwa to rain such unguarded invectives against a major region in the country.

“I have tried to obtain some internet facts on Bulkachuwa, the only significant information on him is that on June 10, 2020, his constituents in Bauchi commenced a recall process on him; and no more.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo condemns Bulkachuwa unreservedly for spewing such hate speech on a major Nigerian ethnic group. It is highly inconceivable that a Senator and a husband of a former highly-placed judicial officer, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, would habour such evil wish for a significant section of Nigeria.

“This goes to show clearly the wicked mindset of some people in power who have no other objective but to turn the country into killing fields in the pursuit of hidden ethno-religious agenda.

“While Nigerians are united against the bandits that physically abduct, torture, maim and kill; worse harm is caused by incendiary rhetoric as espoused by the Bulkachuwas in high places. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide demands an unreserved apology and restitution from Bulkachuwa for this unwarranted assault.

“We also call on the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan to reprimand Bulkachuwa publicly as a deterrence to some others who do not understand their oath of office and allegiance to the constitution of Nigeria.

“For purpose of clarity, a Nigerian Senator must be seen at all times to protect the interest and corporate existence of Nigeria. I doubt if we can build a truly united country with such irresponsible conduct and legislative rascality by the likes of Bulkachuwa”, the apex Igbo body said in a statement by its spokesman, Chdozie Alex Ogbonnia.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/09/ohanaeze-tackles-bulkachuwa-over-incendiary-comments-on-ndigbo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...