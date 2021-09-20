Olakunle Churchill & Wife, Rosy Meurer Show Off Their Son’s Face (Pictures)

Olakunle Churchill and wife, Rosy Meurer unveils their son’s face

Shared With Caption …

Our September cover @mediaroomhub_ is all about the Churchills living in their own world.

It is no longer news that Rosaline Meurer @rosymeurer, an actress and entrepreneur, is married to Olakunle Churchill @ olakunlechurchill a philanthropist and a businessman.

Recently, they welcomed their first child together, King Churchill Omoniyi Oladunni-Churchill @therealkingchurchill. .

It was the first time the Churchills would introduce their baby to the public, and the excitement was evident on their faces.

After the news of their marriage threw social media into a frenzy a while ago, the Churchills chose to stay focused on building their home and ignoring any form of distraction.

In this interview with Azuka Ogujiuba, Rosaline spoke about her journey to motherhood, her friendship with her husband, and their family plans.

Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/CUCitwxMDQ-/

