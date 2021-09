A footage trending on social media captured the adorable moment that an aged man exchanged passionate kisses to a young bride.

In the clip, he moved forward towards his young bride, looked softly into her eyes then rubbed her cheeks gently before proceeding to lock lips.

It was so adorable to watch.

See the video on Instagram; https://www.instagram.com/p/CUbFR3UKPgw/?utm_medium=copy_link

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...