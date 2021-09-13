Older Bachelors How Do You Cope With Loneliness?

When I was taking my kids to their grandpa few days ago to spend the remainder of their holidays I was so happy! Coupled with the fact that my wife was also traveling the following day, my joy knew no bounds. Finally the peace and freedom I craved was here!

This weekend my home didn’t feel happy! It was sad and lonely. I felt cold loneliness throughout. I tried everything I could to distract myself but I miss my family so bad!

I miss our little quarrels, our eventual understanding and acceptance of each other using truce keeping.

I miss their mum badly. This made me wonder? How do older bachelors cope in this very lonely world? Una dey try o… respect.

