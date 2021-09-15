Older Nigerian Men, How Did You Survive Nigeria In Your 20s?

I used to abuse the older generation blaming them for completely destroying the country for the younger generation especially Nigerians in the 45 plus age bracket but I have been thinking and I feel that age range of Nigerians actually had it much worst than Nigerians of today.

Nigeria is still an absolute shithole today but at least the internet exist which is enabling young people to make a living online. Something that was impossible or unheard of like 10 years ago.

How did older men survive Nigeria when they were young. I mean let’s say you graduated from unilag or unn with a mechanical engineering degree in 1984 when Buhari was head of state. They were no jobs, unemployment was still very rife. There was no internet for freelancing or stuff like that. Bujari destroyed the economy then and a demon IBB entered and became president as if that wasn’t worst Abacha came in. By the time Abacha left, a 22 year old man from buhari tenure might have been 35 or close to 40 years. Lived through all this bad governance, poverty and hardship. It’s so terrible when I think about it.

Older Nigerians how did you guys do it? I am really curious to hear your experiences.

