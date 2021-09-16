Oliseh, Odegbami, Amiesimaka, Others To Produce Blueprint For Nigerian Football

Oliseh, Odegbami, Amiesimaka, Galadima, 13 Others In Committee To Produce Blueprint For Nigerian Football Growth

Former Nigeria internationals; Sunday Oliseh, Segun Odegbami, Adokiye Amiesimaka and Emmmanuel Babayaro have listed alongside 13 others, including experienced football administrators, in a 17-member committee at the instance of President Muhammadu Buhari, saddled with the responsibility of drawing up a blueprint for the development of Nigerian football.

Following the charge of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammudu Buhari, to the stakeholders in football administration in the country to produce a Ten-Year Football Development Master Plan for Nigeria, the committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development to carry out the assignment.

Former NFF chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima and former vice chairman of the Nigerian FA , Ogbuefi Tony Nnacheta are also in the new committee that will recommend development blueprint for Nigerian football. Experienced women’s football administrator, Honourable Ayo Omidiran and current NFF Secretary General, Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi are also listed.

According to an official statement from the Federal Minist of Youth and Sports Development, the date and venue of the inauguration, as well as the committee’s Terms of Reference and other relevant information will be communicated in due course.

Full list of members of the committee

1. Emmanuel Babayaro

2. Sunday Oliseh

3. Chief Olusegun Odegbami(MON)

4. Mr. Ikeddy Isiguzo

5. Barrister Adokiye Amiesimaka(MON)

6. Barrister Musa Amadu

7. Dr. Bode Durotoye (Ministry Rep)

8. John Opubor (NESG. Rep. OPS)

9. Hon. Ayo Omidiran

10. Mr. Ogbu Augustine Ojiabor

11. Tobechukwu Okigbo(MTN)

12. Ade Ojeikere

13. Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima

14. Alhaji Mohammed Sanusi(SG NFF)

15. Ogbuefi Tony Nnachetta

16. Mr. Yemi Idowu

17. Muhammad Daha Umar Faruk

