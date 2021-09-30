OlodoGraduate: How I Embarassed Myself During Microteaching In An Interview

Woah.

It seems I’m living up to my name , “OlodoGraduate”.

So, I dropped an application in a school about 2 weeks ago. I got called yesterday to come for interview. I was given a written test. I believe I did good in the test. Then, I was asked to come for a microteaching today.

I was given the topics to prepare for – in Mathematics; bearing and in Physics; Electricity.

I got home and didn’t work towards crosschecking my mastery of these topics as I made my self believe that I would get no glitches in teaching these topics and I also got this crazy headache. I just took drugs and slept all along.

Today came, I quickly came up with a lesson note and proceeded to the school….

Since the school is on holiday, the SSS 2 and SSS 3 were together for lessons. I was asked to teach Bearings first. I began quite good and after a while, I was given a question to solve with the students.

It was a past WAEC question on calculation in Bearings. I was able to make out the diagram, but then I knew outrightly that something was wrong..

I knew what was wrong but I was unable to rectify it. I was just there in the front, blanking out of options….

Thankfully, I was put through by my supervisors {in fact, I really appreciate them} in a polite way and one of them even asked to students to applaud me.

I managed to appeal to the students and explained that “such happens at times”.

The supervisor also tried to buttress my point by sighting an example of a case where examiners with over 30 years of experience couldn’t solve a certain question — probably not to let me feel hopeless. I wanted to hold on to that as a panacea, but then I snapped out of it “shame on me”.

