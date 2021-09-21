Olu Jacobs Looks So Slim As He Pays Surprise Visit To Wife On Movie Set (Pix, Video)

Olu Jacobs Looks So Slim As He Pays Surprise Visit to Wife on Movie Set (Photos, Video)

Popular Nollywood veteran, Olu Jacobs looked so slim when he recently showed up at a movie set where his wife, Joke Silva was working with Uche Jombo, IgbereTV reports.

The video of his visit has sparked reactions on social media with many Nigerians hoping that he is not battling any sickness.

See video below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SVNDojyA0zk

https://igberetvnews.com/1400808/olu-jacobs-looks-slim-pays-surprise-visit-wife-movie-set-photos-video/

