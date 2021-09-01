Olu Of Warri Dissolves Council Of Chiefs

Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III has dissolved the Warri council of Chiefs and revalidation as Chiefs will commence at Ode Itsekiri, the ancestral home of Itsekiri nation, in Warri South local government area from Thursday.

Meanwhile, The Governor of Kogi state, Alhaji Yayaha Bello, has paid homage to the Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, advising him to promote values of peace in his reign so as to achieve greater progress in Itsekiri nation.

“Conflicts of any kind are not in the best interest of any state or community least of all Itsekiri nation.

Your Royal Majesty should pursue peace with all men at all levels so that your kingdom will find sustained and accelerated progress”, he said.

The governor who was represented by a high powered delegation led by the Deputy Governor of the state, Mr Edward Onoja also congratulated the monarch for his ascension to the throne, adding he hailed the inaugural speech by the monarch.

Governor Bello said from the speech, he saw a young king full of wisdom for the challenge of leadership.

“I saw a Royal carriage and rare courage rooted in wisdom and certainly beyond your 37 years of age.

The coronation ceremony was a fresh breath that swept through the land. “, he said.

Continuing, he expressed hope that the monarch was coming with progressive ideas that would take Itsekiri nation to greater heights.

He further congratulated Governor Ifeanyi Okowa over the emergence of the monarch, adding that the government should always protect the king from those he called detractors and enemies.

Governor Bello also prayed for a peaceful, prosperous and long reign for the monarch.

Ogiame Atuwatse III, in his remark, thanked the governor for the visit, noting that the relationship between the Itsekiri nation and the people of Kogi will translate into greater gains in areas of commerce and related issues of development for the country.

He said the Itsekiri nation shared a historical relationship with the Igalla of Kogi, stressing that beyond the relationship he was looking at a greater bond between the Itsekiri nation and other parts of the country that would add more value to the country.

“You are welcome. There is this historical connection that exists between us as Itsekiri and Igalla. I have been to Okene a few times before now. Kogi state will see more of me”, he said.

“When you look at history, we are truly united in this country even before colonialism came. I am happy with this visit from Kogi state. It is my desire that the historical connection will manifest into greater gains, development for us and our country”, he said.

The Brigade Commander, 63 Brigade, Brigadier General Idris Abdurahman also paid a similar visit to the monarch, assuring that the army would continue to effectively provide its security roles in Warri kingdom and other parts of the state. He also called for Royal blessings from the monarch.

The monarch who commended the army for the visit said he would always give them the support to achieve their goals.

” Thanks for the kind words. We welcome you. We will give you all the support. I formally extend our blessings to you “, he said.

The Olu of Warri while announcing the dissolution in a statement said revalidation of the various titles would commence from 2nd September (Thursday) “Pursuant to Itsekiri custom and tradition regarding the powers conferred on me as the Olu of Warri and by virtue of the provisions of Section 25 of the Delta state traditional rulers council and chiefs law…I Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri hereby announce the dissolution of all traditional Council s, committees, and the scheduled exercise of revalidation /confirmation of Chieftaincy titles effective from the 2nd day of September 2021”, he said.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/08/breaking-olu-of-warri-dissolves-council-of-chiefs/

