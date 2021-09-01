Olubadan Leaves Adamasingba Stadium In Anger As Security Operatives Block Entry

Adamasingba stadium: Olubadan, other monarchs left in anger as security operatives block entry

The Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Akanmu Adetunji has left the Adamasingba stadium in anger.

The monarch left in anger after he was prevented entry by some security operatives at the stadium.

Our correspondent reports that the commissioning of the remodelled stadium is currently ongoing.

Olubadan and other monarchs have been invited to grace the commissioning, DAILY POST gathered.

It was, however, gathered that the Olubadan and some other monarchs were prevented to enter the stadium by some security operatives on Wednesday.

Assistant Director of Media and Publicity to the Olubadan, Yanju Adegboyega confirmed the development to DAILY POST.

Adegboyega confirmed to DAILY POST that the monarch left the stadium in anger.

“There is nothing that happened there.

“We were prevented from entry at the stadium.

“The DSS and bouncers did not allow us to enter.

“Quote me, I am the assistant Director of Media”.



DAILY POST

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...