Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Empowers Rehabilitated Sex Workers (Photos)

Repented commercial sex workers who were rehabilitated by Omega Power Ministries (OPM) for 2 years were given a different accommodations, shops, and cash gifts to stock and furnish there shops, etc, IgbereTV reports.
While undergoing rehabilitation they were fed 3 times a day, free accommodation, clothed, given creams and soap etc.
Now one year rent for shop, house rented and today money has been given to them to stock the shop.
Fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.
