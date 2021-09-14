Omega Power Ministries (OPM) Empowers Rehabilitated Sex Workers (Photos)

Repented commercial sex workers who were rehabilitated by Omega Power Ministries (OPM) for 2 years were given a different accommodations, shops, and cash gifts to stock and furnish there shops, etc, IgbereTV reports.

While undergoing rehabilitation they were fed 3 times a day, free accommodation, clothed, given creams and soap etc.

Now one year rent for shop, house rented and today money has been given to them to stock the shop.

Fully sponsored through tithes and offerings in OPM Church.



https://www.facebook.com/140526842820997/posts/1654647434742256/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...