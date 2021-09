Nigerian activist, Omoyele Sowore took to his Facebook page to celebrate 17th wedding anniversary with his wife today, IgbereTV reports.

Sharing wedding and family photos, he wrote;

“Today is our 17th wedding anniversary and the boy sticking out his tongue just turned 12 today as well!”

https://www.facebook.com/803267836/posts/10161887588242837/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...